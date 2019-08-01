|
|
Ralph G. Nobis, Jr.
passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was born in
Canton, August 26, 1930,
son of Ralph G., Sr. and Helen E. (Bender) Nobis.
He is survived by his wife, Hildegarde (Maher) Nobis; brother, Frank Nobis; sons: Ralph Nobis III, Keith (Chris) Nobis, Tom (Dani) Nobis; daughters: Chris (Bill) Blackert, Connie (Bob) Lindsey, and Paula Nobis; step-children: Nancy (Jim) Schneider, Linda (Paul) McKnight and Steve (Karyn) Maher; 21 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Don; sisters: Dorothy, Mary Little Allmon, E. Jean Donato and Thelma Andrews. He was a 1948 graduate of Canton Central Catholic High School and proud of his service in the United States Marine Corps where he served on Guam and Korea where he landed on Inchon and served 16 months as a PC Perimeter Guard including the Frozen Chosen area. He otherwise played baritone horn and cymbals in the band. After the service he joined John Hancock Life Insurance Company where he earned his CLU and other degrees and served 36 years as an agent, staff manager and retired as district manager (Akron). He enjoined singing with the Arion Singing Society for 37 years, traveled
extensively, did wood carving, dancing, played Spoons, wrote a book, fished and played a little golf. His greatest pleasure was his large family with whom he visited as often as possible.
Friends may call Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. at Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. with Father Donald King and Father Edward Keck as celebrants. Burial will be in Saint Peter Cemetery. In
lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church or Canton Central Catholic High School. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell, 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Aug. 1, 2019