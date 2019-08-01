Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for RALPH NOBIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RALPH G. NOBIS Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RALPH G. NOBIS Jr. Obituary
Ralph G. Nobis, Jr.

passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was born in

Canton, August 26, 1930,

son of Ralph G., Sr. and Helen E. (Bender) Nobis.

He is survived by his wife, Hildegarde (Maher) Nobis; brother, Frank Nobis; sons: Ralph Nobis III, Keith (Chris) Nobis, Tom (Dani) Nobis; daughters: Chris (Bill) Blackert, Connie (Bob) Lindsey, and Paula Nobis; step-children: Nancy (Jim) Schneider, Linda (Paul) McKnight and Steve (Karyn) Maher; 21 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Don; sisters: Dorothy, Mary Little Allmon, E. Jean Donato and Thelma Andrews. He was a 1948 graduate of Canton Central Catholic High School and proud of his service in the United States Marine Corps where he served on Guam and Korea where he landed on Inchon and served 16 months as a PC Perimeter Guard including the Frozen Chosen area. He otherwise played baritone horn and cymbals in the band. After the service he joined John Hancock Life Insurance Company where he earned his CLU and other degrees and served 36 years as an agent, staff manager and retired as district manager (Akron). He enjoined singing with the Arion Singing Society for 37 years, traveled

extensively, did wood carving, dancing, played Spoons, wrote a book, fished and played a little golf. His greatest pleasure was his large family with whom he visited as often as possible.

Friends may call Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. at Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. with Father Donald King and Father Edward Keck as celebrants. Burial will be in Saint Peter Cemetery. In

lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church or Canton Central Catholic High School. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell, 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RALPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now