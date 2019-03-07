|
Ralph H. Forrer
Together Again
Age 79 of Canton, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on March 4, 2019. Ralph was born in Canton, Ohio to the late Thelma (Hetrick) and Ralph Adrian Forrer. He lived his life in Ohio and wintered in Palm Harbor, Fla. after retirement with his loving wife and high school sweetheart, Sandra. Ralph graduated from Jackson High School in 1958. He loved to work in his immaculate garage and took wonderful care of his lawns. He was passionate about golfing, traveling, and motor cycle racing. In his early years, he had his own body shop and was skilled in auto body repair and restoring cars. This passion led to a lifelong career with Allstate Insurance as a senior claims analyst for over 30 years. Ralph was a member of F.O.E in North Canton, K of C in Massillon, AMA life member, Jackson Alumni Association, Highland Lakes Country Club in Palm Harbor, and the Allstate Golf League.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Christine Marie in 1974; his loving wife of 43 years, Sandra Marie in 2004; father-in-law, Walter Johanning; and brother-in-law, Michael Johanning. He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl (Matthew) Romig of Jackson Township; grandson, Shawn Romig; sisters, Vivian (Richard) DuByne of Knoxville, Eileen (Fred) Rohrer of Carrollton; in-laws, Betty (Johanning) Nagy of Palm Harbor, Fla., John (LuAnn) Johanning of New Port Richey, Fla., Mark (Linda) Johanning of Gallatin, Tenn., Jill (Thomas) Carnes of Canal Fulton, Ohio, and Kim (Steve) Stevens of Palm Harbor, Fla., as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. A special thank you to the wonderful and caring staff at the Inn at Belden Village Memory Care Unit, Dr. Steven Weaver, and Mercy Hospice for their loving care given to dad during his time with them.
Friends and family may call from 11-1 on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Karlo-Libby Funeral Home, with services to follow at 1 p.m. Internment at Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Royal Family Kids Camp at Church of the Lakes, 5944 Fulton Dr. N.W, Canton, OH 44718, or Mercy Hospice, 4369 Whipple Ave NW, Canton, OH 44718.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 7, 2019