|
|
Ralph H. Thomas
of Louisville, OH, formerly of Cleveland, Medina, Walton Hills and Bath, passed away in his home on March 9, 2020, following his 6-year struggle with cancer. Ralph was a well-known Electrical Design Engineer, having received his BS Degree from Case Institute of Technology in 1961, having been a member of the Zeti Psi fraternity, and had worked in that field for various companies in northern Ohio during his more than 50 years of employment. He retired from Salem Design & Manufacturing in 2018. In 1994/1995 he was awarded the "Who's Who" Worldwide in the Registry of World Leaders and Engineers. In the 1980s he also received a Master's Degree in Tax Accounting from Cleveland State University, and had a flourishing part-time tax practice for more than 40 years, having many clients in over 18 states and three foreign countries. He was known affectionately to all his clients as "The Tax Guy", practicing from his home office in Louisville, OH for the last 11 years. He was licensed by the IRS as an enrolled agent for over 25 years and was a long-time member of the National Association of Tax Preparers. He was a member of the Paradise United Church of Christ in Louisville since 2009.
He is survived by his loving wife, Judith L. (Byrne) Thomas to whom he was married in November 2010. His former wife, Barbara (Voth) Thomas, of Cleveland, predeceased him in November 2001. They had one daughter, Lauri (Dale) Domenico, now in Crescent City, FL, formerly of Massillon; one son, Robert P. (Caitlin) Thomas of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; grandsons: Joshua (Sarah) Jared of Jacksonville, FL, Brandon (Kaitlyn) Jared of Bonita Springs, FL; and granddaughter, Andrea Jared of E. Canton, OH. He is great-grandfather to four great-grandsons all living in Florida. He also has two step-children, Richard R. Pugh of Lincolnshire UK, and Pamela J. Simon of Newport News, VA. He is survived by one brother, David (Donna) Thomas, living in Columbus, OH, and one niece and one nephew. He was predeceased by parents Herbert L. Thomas and Florence A. Thomas of Garfield Heights in Cleveland, where he grew up, attaining the rank of Eagle Scout in the BSoA. Ralph was a longtime collector of model railroads and spent many fun hours building models, train layouts, and attending train shows, from the time he was a small boy. He was well-loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
There will be a memorial church service for Ralph at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Paradise United Church of Christ, 619 E. Main Street, Louisville, OH 44641, with calling hours starting at 10:00 a.m. A dinner will be served following the services at the church for all attendees, with memorials of his life being shared by family and friends. Ralph's cremated remains will be interred at a later date in the Union Cemetery in Louisville, OH. The family asks in lieu of flowers donations be made to Paradise United Church of Christ in his memory. On line condolences may be made at: www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier- Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Mar. 14, 2020