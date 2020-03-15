|
Ralph H. Thomas
There will be a memorial church service for Ralph at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Paradise United Church of Christ, 619 E. Main Street, Louisville, OH 44641, with calling hours starting at 10:00 a.m. A dinner will be served following the services at the church for all attendees, with memorials of his life being shared by family and friends.
Ralph's cremated remains will be interred at a later date in the Union Cemetery in Louisville, OH. The family asks in lieu of flowers donations be made to Paradise United Church of Christ in his memory. On line condolences may be made at: www.stier
israelfuneralhome.com
Stier- Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Mar. 15, 2020