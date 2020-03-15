Home

Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Paradise United Church of Christ
619 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Paradise United Church of Christ
619 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH
RALPH H. THOMAS

RALPH H. THOMAS Obituary
Ralph H. Thomas

There will be a memorial church service for Ralph at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Paradise United Church of Christ, 619 E. Main Street, Louisville, OH 44641, with calling hours starting at 10:00 a.m. A dinner will be served following the services at the church for all attendees, with memorials of his life being shared by family and friends.

Ralph's cremated remains will be interred at a later date in the Union Cemetery in Louisville, OH. The family asks in lieu of flowers donations be made to Paradise United Church of Christ in his memory. On line condolences may be made at: www.stier

israelfuneralhome.com

Stier- Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Mar. 15, 2020
