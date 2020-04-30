|
Ralph H. Wire
87, of Canton passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 27, 2020. He was born July 17, 1932 in Fort Wayne, Ind. Ralph was a commercial roofer for many years and retired from the Hart Company in Canton, Ohio and was a member of the United Union of Roofers. He was an avid sports fan, loved spending time fishing and attending little league and high school games supporting his friends' and family's children. As a history buff, he kept sharp with doing trivia and word puzzles daily. Ralph was also the guy you called when you needed advice on how to fix things, whether it be cars, household breaks, or construction, he was always willing to lend a helping hand. He had a love for cats especially his current cat, Kitty.
Ralph is survived by his niece, Pamela (Eric) Thiel; nephew, Rodney (Linda Bryant) Wood; great-nephew, Anthony (Emily) Thiel; great-nieces, Chelsey (Corey) DeMatteis, Skylar and Raina Wood; and great-great-nephew, Camden DeMatteis and several other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marjorie (Marge). Ralph was a very witty man who loved to banter and joke with his family, friends, and especially with Marge. Constantly kidding with each other, always trying to get the last word, they loved each other very much. During her illness, Ralph stayed by her side and lovingly took care of her at home. They are together again, and we are sure Marge will get the last word. "Bet you a nickel".
Due to the restrictions of large gatherings a private graveside service will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery for the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Humane Society of Stark County, 5100 Peach St. NE., Louisville, Ohio 44641. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 30, 2020