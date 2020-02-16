Home

Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
Ralph Hoover Jr.


1940 - 2020
Ralph Hoover Jr. Obituary
Ralph Hoover Jr.

Age 80, of North Canton, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. Born in Canton, Ohio to the late Ralph and Mary Hoover Sr.

Also preceded in death by his four brothers and two sisters. Survived by his wife of 40 years, Linda; children, Cheryl (Mick) Mayfield, Mark (Mindy) Hoover, Holly (Billy) Krills and Rodney Humphreys; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; and sister, Kathryn Fisk. He loved his Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns and golfing.

Services will be Monday (Tomorrow) at 1 .p.m in the funeral home with his son-in-law, William Krills officiating. Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. before services. Private burial will take place in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Feb. 16, 2020
