Ralph Hoover Jr.
Age 80, of North Canton, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. Born in Canton, Ohio to the late Ralph and Mary Hoover Sr.
Also preceded in death by his four brothers and two sisters. Survived by his wife of 40 years, Linda; children, Cheryl (Mick) Mayfield, Mark (Mindy) Hoover, Holly (Billy) Krills and Rodney Humphreys; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; and sister, Kathryn Fisk. He loved his Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns and golfing.
Services will be Monday (Tomorrow) at 1 .p.m in the funeral home with his son-in-law, William Krills officiating. Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. before services. Private burial will take place in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. To share a memory or send condolences, visit us at www. SchneebergerFuneral.com
Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Feb. 16, 2020