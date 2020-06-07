Ralph Jacobs93 years old, went home to be with the heavenly father Thursday, June 4, 2020. Born on December 30, 1926 to the late Louis and Mavis (Gaudaur) Jacobs he had been a Clinton resident all of his life and had resided in North Ridgeville the last six years with his sons family. Ralph was a proud Army Veteran having enlisted three times and serving during World War II and Korea. He was a founding-Charter Member of the Canal Fulton VFW #9795 and was the last living Charter Member. Ralph traveled around the globe twice. He worked 30 years at Chrysler, Twinsburg Stamping Plant, Automation Repair and was a member of the UAW. He was an avid gardener, coach, Northwest sports supporter and deacon. He also enjoyed traveling, fishing, camping and hunting.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Edna (nee Snyder) Jacobs; and grandson, Kurt Jacobs. Ralph is survived by his children: Jacque Jacobs Stewart, Bruce Jacobs and wife, Mary, Matthew Jacobs, Mark Jacobs and wife, Carletta; grandchildren: Shannon, Lori, Jarrod, Ailise, Alexondra, Lindsay-Jo, Cody, Serena and Caleigh; 12 great-grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren.A Funeral Service will be held TUESDAY, 11:00 a.m., at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93), Canal Fulton, Jim Gindlesberger officiating. Burial at Clinton Cemetery. Calling Hours Monday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to Covid-19 the family requests that those coming to the services should bring and wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ralph's name can be made to the Northwest High School Athletic Dept., 8580 Erie Ave. N., Canal Fulton, OH 44614.Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356