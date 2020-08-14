Ralph Martin Peterson, Jr.born April 14, 1935, passed away on August 11, 2020. Ralph was born in Canton, Ohio, and graduated from Canton McKinley High School where he met his high school sweetheart, Dolores. Ralph was a sturdy and dependable man, and together he and Dolores raised a family full of love. Ralph was also a Veteran, and proudly served as a Marine in the Korean War. He was an adoring father and grandfather and loved spending time with his family, telling stories and cheering on his grandchildren in everything they did. If you needed Ralph, you could always find him reading history books, at breakfast with his lifelong friends, or enjoying a bowl of butter pecan ice cream. Though he will be greatly missed, his warm smile and gentle spirit will live forever in our hearts.He is preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Peterson; his parents, Ralph and Therese Petersen; his brothers, James Meyers and Richard Petersen; and his son-in-law, Kenny Dixon. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Joe and Debi Davis; his daughter, Kristen Dixon; his son and daughter-in-law, Kurt and Sue Peterson; his grandchildren: Amanda (Glen) Hahlen, Matthew and Michael Dixon, Emily, Rachel and Drew Peterson; and his great-granddaughter, Maggie Dixon.A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly asks for donations to be made to the ALS Association or to Pathway Caring for Children. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are also strongly encouraged. If you are not feeling well, or if you have a compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Messages of comfort and support may be sent to the family at:Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory(330) 833-3222