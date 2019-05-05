|
|
Ralph L. Paul
age 90, of Springdale, OH, passed away March 24, 2019 at the Suites of Walnut Creek in Kettering, OH. Born in Canton, he graduated from Timken High School and then attended Kent State University and briefly served in the Naval Reserve. He entered The Ohio State University School of Dairy Technology, was selected to be in the "Braids of Gold" Naval Officer program and then transferred to the Air Force Officer program. Upon graduating from OSU in 1954, he was commissioned as an officer in the Air Force and served as a Lieutenant for two years in Okinawa. After returning to civilian life he worked in the dairy industry for 26 years as a salesman for the Klenzade Division of Ecolab Corporation, and in retirement he served as a consultant with Meyer Dairy. Ralph was a loyal supporter of The Ohio State University and served in the Big Brother Program for a number of years. Very few things rivaled his devotion to his dog "Buffy" who was his companion for many years. In his younger days his favorite pastimes were tennis and skiing. He also enjoyed opera, classical music, dancing, Buckeye football and gardening. His beautiful award winning rose garden will forever remain in the memories of family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Mildred Paul of Canton; and sisters, Geraldine Menegay of Florence, KY, and Luella Gestrich of Vero Beach, FL.
Ralph is survived by his sister, Marjorie Zink of Canton; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Glenn and Kay Paul of Largo, FL, and Don and Nancy Paul of Kettering, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews who will always remember him with great affection as "Uncle Junny".
In keeping with a lifetime of generosity, Ralph donated his body to the University of Cincinnati School of Medicine. Family and friends may call from 11:00 to 12:00 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45429, with a memorial service at 12:00 p.m. Condolences may be sent to:
www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on May 5, 2019