Ralph T. Miller Jr
age 89 of Jackson Twp. went home to be with the Lord on August 15, 2020. He was born on June 1, 1931 in Canton, OH to Ralph, Sr. & Edna Miller. He was a 1950 graduate from Jackson High School. A veteran of the Korean War serving in the United States Navy. Retired from Republic Steel after 40 years. He is a life-time member of the Massillon Knights of Columbus #554.
Ralph is survived by his lovely and beautiful wife, Shirley, of 63 years; six Children: Pamela Crouser of Perry Twp.; Mark Miller of Newark; Steven (Sheryle) Miller of North Canton; Jeff (Gayle) Miller of Massillon; Patricia ( Michael) Winters of Mansfield; Thomas (Christine) of Fairlawn; 16 Grandchildren; eight Great-Grandchildren; sisters Donna (Jerry) Roan and Linda Lancashire and aunt Esther Green. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Ann Semple and Betty Youels.
Friends and family may come to call on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church with Father Gretchko officiating. Burial to take place at Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory
330-833-3222