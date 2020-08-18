Or Copy this URL to Share

Friends and family may come to call on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church with Father Gretchko officiating. Burial to take place at Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to



Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory



330-833-3222

