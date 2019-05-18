|
Ramon L. Fornasiero 1936-2019
Passed away November 5, 2018 and went to join his family. He was born to the late Americo and Candida (Profeta) Fornasiero on October 7, 1936.
In addition to his parents, Ramon is preceded in death by two sisters, Elsa Luker and Carol Clapper. Ramon was known as the "unofficial Historian" of East Canton. He had a gentle voice, lived a simple lifestyle and enjoyed listening to what others had to say about the past and future.
A celebration of his life was conducted April 1, 2019 for his close friends in East Canton and family members. There will be a private burial May 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Union Cemetery, with his cousin, Monsignor Francis Marini officiating.
Sanders
330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on May 18, 2019