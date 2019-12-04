Home

Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
Randal S. "Randy" Fedeli


1959 - 2019
Randal S. "Randy" Fedeli Obituary
Randal S. "Randy" Fedeli

age 60, of Dellroy, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. He was born Oct. 9, 1959 in Canton, a son of Janet (Wozniak) Fedeli and the late Dante "Danny" Fedeli, and had been a Dellroy resident 26 years. Randy was a 1978 graduate of GlenOak High School. He was a Concrete Supt. for Beaver Excavating. An extremely hard worker, Randy was in charge of all concrete operations as Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium was being built for many months. He was a member of Cement Masons and Finishers Local #109, enjoyed hunting, and riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Besides his father, he was preceded in death by a son, Tyler Fedeli, on July 21, 2011. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Kelly J. Fedeli, with whom he celebrated their 29th Wedding Anniversary on August 25th, one daughter and one son, Heather (David) Shaw, and Jeremy Fullmer; three grandchildren, Randi and Rylee Shaw, and Isabella Fullmer; two sisters and two brothers, Denise (John) Varavvas, Sharon (Bryan) Maley, Gary (Sharon) Fedeli, and Danny (Julie) Fedeli; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dogs, Willow and Bruno.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Rev. Gary Smith, Celebrant, officiating. Friends may call Thursday 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Randy's memory may be made to either St. Jude Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678, or Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663

Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Repository on Dec. 4, 2019
