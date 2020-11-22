1/1
Randall D. Schuckert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randall D. Schuckert

age 69, of North Canton, passed away at his home on Saturday, November 21, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born April 9, 1951 in Akron to Frank and Ruth (Hoskins) Schuckert. Randy graduated from Green High School in 1969 and began a career in welding and radiator repair work. He loved being outdoors, especially spending time at his property in Quaker City.

Randall is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn and father. He is survived by his mother, Ruth; Loving Partner, Carol; sons, Ryan (fiancée Chelsea) and Jason; grandchild, Spencer; siblings, Wanda (John), Roger (Linda), and Marsha (Gary).

Calling hours will be Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Arnold Funeral Home at 1517 Market Ave N from 10-11 a.m. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with final resting place at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens.

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold-Canton

330-456-7291

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Arnold Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Arnold Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Arnold Funeral Home Canton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved