Home

POWERED BY

Services
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for RANDALL SLOAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RANDALL K. (RANDY) SLOAN


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RANDALL K. (RANDY) SLOAN Obituary
Randall (Randy) K. Sloan

age 62, passed away on April 23, 2020, due to complications from AL amyloidosis. Randy graduated from Glenoak High School, and was an employee of the Louisville, OH, post office for 39 years, having retired in August, 2019. He was a proud Navy Veteran, stationed out of Yakosuka, Japan, and a 32nd degree Mason, serving as Past Master of Julliard Lodge #460.

Randy leaves a legacy of a life lived with no regrets. He was preceded in death by his father, James Sloan; and grandparents. He is survived by his mother, Frances (Nan) Sloan; brother, Rick (Timmi) Sloan, wife Karen, former wife Jolene; daughter, Kate (Corey) Vinton; step-son, Sean (Chelsea) Gibbs; grandchildren, Kyler and Khloe. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, a great-niece, great-nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends. He will be dearly missed by all, including his yellow lab Gabby.

Randy's wishes were to be cremated. His ashes will be spread, at a later date, near the family cabin in Tionesta, PA, so that those left behind can continue to find peace and solace walking "his" woods with him. Following cremation, a private family service, with military and Masonic honors, will take place at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville, OH. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, a celebration service will be held, as soon as possible, to honor Randy's life, family, and friends. If you wish, online condolences, stories, or memories may be shared at:

www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RANDALL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -