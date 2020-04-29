|
|
Randall (Randy) K. Sloan
age 62, passed away on April 23, 2020, due to complications from AL amyloidosis. Randy graduated from Glenoak High School, and was an employee of the Louisville, OH, post office for 39 years, having retired in August, 2019. He was a proud Navy Veteran, stationed out of Yakosuka, Japan, and a 32nd degree Mason, serving as Past Master of Julliard Lodge #460.
Randy leaves a legacy of a life lived with no regrets. He was preceded in death by his father, James Sloan; and grandparents. He is survived by his mother, Frances (Nan) Sloan; brother, Rick (Timmi) Sloan, wife Karen, former wife Jolene; daughter, Kate (Corey) Vinton; step-son, Sean (Chelsea) Gibbs; grandchildren, Kyler and Khloe. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, a great-niece, great-nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends. He will be dearly missed by all, including his yellow lab Gabby.
Randy's wishes were to be cremated. His ashes will be spread, at a later date, near the family cabin in Tionesta, PA, so that those left behind can continue to find peace and solace walking "his" woods with him. Following cremation, a private family service, with military and Masonic honors, will take place at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville, OH. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, a celebration service will be held, as soon as possible, to honor Randy's life, family, and friends. If you wish, online condolences, stories, or memories may be shared at:
www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Apr. 29, 2020