Randall Lee Cole
Of Sterling, Ohio, went to be with the lord at the age of 69, on the afternoon of Easter, April 21, 2019, passing away after his long three year battle with COPD.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jackie; his step children, Patty Summerfield, Tim Laird; his children, Gary Cole Sr (Dawn), Brian Cole (Katie), Brad Cole (Marla) and Christine Tipton; and his many grandchildren, Tiffany, Elizabeth, Sarah, Amada, Josh, Aaron, Gabriel, Gary Allen Jr, Hannah, Shenan, Katlyn, Brayden, Micah, Abby, and Gabby. Randy spent three years in the US Army overseas in Germany. While in the military, he was a drummer for his band on the weekends with his fellow soldiers. He had many jobs and worked at Massillon Steel for 13 years. In 2002, Randy married Jackie Cole and together they spent 16 very blessed and loving years together. Every year Randy and Jackie dressed up as Santa and Mrs. Clause for Christmas and Randy very much loved being the Easter Bunny every year. Randy had many interests and hobbies and was very much politically inclined. He was an avid sports pilot and truly loved to be outdoors hunting, fishing, golfing and caring for their 2 beautiful horses Apollo and Fancy, four goats, 4 dogs, 18 ducks, and their many cats over the years. In high school he played football and was nicknamed the "Train", he coached pee wee football, and was a fan of the Buckeyes and Browns. His biggest cherished moment in his life was his baptism at Lake Harmony, where he started his new journey following in the footsteps of Jesus. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Calling hours are Wednesday 5-7 p.m. Services will be held at Arnold Funeral Home, 1517 Market Ave. N, in Canton and services start on Wednesday 7 p.m. with Marvin Krabil officiating. Graveside committal services are Thursday 10 a.m. at Ohio Western Reserve Cemetery in Rittman.
Arnold Canton 330-456-7291
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 23, 2019