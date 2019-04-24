Home

Services
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Ohio Western Reserve Cemetery
Rittman, OH
Randall Lee Cole Obituary
Randall Lee Cole

of Canton, Ohio went to be with the Lord at the age of 69 on the afternoon of Easter, April 21, 2019 passing away after a three year battle with COPD.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jackie and his sons, Gary Cole, Brian Cole, Brad Cole and brothers, Bruce Allison Cole, Todd Howard Cole, Keith Chandler Cole; sister, Lisa Lynn Cole; nephew, Andrew Ross Cole; nieces, Mindy and Rebecca, Kelly and Kerry. Preceded in death by his parents, Esther Ann Cole and Donald Harold Cole.

Calling hours Wednesday 5-7 p.m. Services will be held at Arnold Funeral Home, 1517 Market Ave N in Canton. Graveside Committal Thursday 10 a.m. at Ohio Western Reserve.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 24, 2019
