|
|
Randall Lee Cole
of Canton, Ohio went to be with the Lord at the age of 69 on the afternoon of Easter, April 21, 2019 passing away after a three year battle with COPD.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jackie and his sons, Gary Cole, Brian Cole, Brad Cole and brothers, Bruce Allison Cole, Todd Howard Cole, Keith Chandler Cole; sister, Lisa Lynn Cole; nephew, Andrew Ross Cole; nieces, Mindy and Rebecca, Kelly and Kerry. Preceded in death by his parents, Esther Ann Cole and Donald Harold Cole.
Calling hours Wednesday 5-7 p.m. Services will be held at Arnold Funeral Home, 1517 Market Ave N in Canton. Graveside Committal Thursday 10 a.m. at Ohio Western Reserve.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 24, 2019