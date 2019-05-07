Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 17, 2019
The Massillon Eagles
303 Weirich Blvd. NW
Massillon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RANDALL RUSSELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RANDALL RUSSELL


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
RANDALL RUSSELL Obituary
Randall "Pup" Russell 1954-2019

Age 64 of Massillon, Ohio passed away on Tuesday April 30, 2019 after serval years of declining health. He was born in Massillon on November 19, 1954 to the late Ray and Jeanne (Riordon) Russell. Randy graduated from Massillon Washington High School in 1973 and was retired from Republic Steel after 30 years of service in 2003. He loved the Buckeyes, Cleveland Indians, Browns, and the Massillon Tigers. He had a large group of devoted friends and family members who rallied around him until the very end.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda (Lane) Russell; sister, Sheila (Dave) Laps; brother, Ray (Linda) Russell, all of Massillon. He also leaves behind a niece, Erika Russell of Massillon; nephews, Ryan Russell of Massillon, Erik Laps of Ashland, and Kirk (Jill) Laps of Medina. Also left behind is his canine companion, Baxter. The family would like to thank all the caring staff at Amherst Meadows, Jenn of Aultman Hospice, and Dr. Kerrie David. Your care and compassion will never be forgotten by the family.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday May 17, 2019 at The Massillon Eagles (303 Weirich Blvd. NW Massillon, OH). In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Stark County Humane Society (5100 Peach St NE, Louisville, OH 44641). "God prepares us slowly to meet him suddenly." Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now