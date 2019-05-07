|
|
Randall "Pup" Russell 1954-2019
Age 64 of Massillon, Ohio passed away on Tuesday April 30, 2019 after serval years of declining health. He was born in Massillon on November 19, 1954 to the late Ray and Jeanne (Riordon) Russell. Randy graduated from Massillon Washington High School in 1973 and was retired from Republic Steel after 30 years of service in 2003. He loved the Buckeyes, Cleveland Indians, Browns, and the Massillon Tigers. He had a large group of devoted friends and family members who rallied around him until the very end.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda (Lane) Russell; sister, Sheila (Dave) Laps; brother, Ray (Linda) Russell, all of Massillon. He also leaves behind a niece, Erika Russell of Massillon; nephews, Ryan Russell of Massillon, Erik Laps of Ashland, and Kirk (Jill) Laps of Medina. Also left behind is his canine companion, Baxter. The family would like to thank all the caring staff at Amherst Meadows, Jenn of Aultman Hospice, and Dr. Kerrie David. Your care and compassion will never be forgotten by the family.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday May 17, 2019 at The Massillon Eagles (303 Weirich Blvd. NW Massillon, OH). In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Stark County Humane Society (5100 Peach St NE, Louisville, OH 44641). "God prepares us slowly to meet him suddenly." Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on May 7, 2019