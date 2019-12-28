|
|
Randolph Hershey
77, of Massillon, passed away on Dec. 27, 2019. He was born on Aug. 28, 1942 in Massillon to the late Ralph and Helen (Longworth) Hershey. Randolph was a 1961 graduate of Perry High School which was one of the first classes to graduate from the new high school. After graduation, Randolph enlisted in the Navy where he proudly served his country for 6 years. Randolph worked for Goodyear for over 30 years as their photographer. His love for photography started as a hobby in his earlier years, but he was able to turn his passion into a career with Goodyear. In addition to doing something he loved every day, Randolph also had the chance to travel the world with the company taking pictures. He also attended many races at the Daytona International Speedway and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway where he photographed the race cars with their Goodyear tires. Randolph's creative side could also be seen through his paintings which were mostly done in watercolor and of scenic landscapes. In addition to photography and painting, Randolph loved classical music and movies. He really enjoyed listening to Mozart, Beethoven and Frank Sinatra.
He will be deeply missed by his children, Terra Hershey, Leslie Hershey, Jason Hershey, Nicole Hershey and Andy Hershey; sisters, Susan (Dan) McFarland and Cindy Pangrazio; the mother of his children, Renee Risher; and his grandchildren, Samantha and Ty.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A service will follow at 4 p.m. which will include military honors.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 28, 2019