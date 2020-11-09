1/1
Randy A. Muntean
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randy A. Muntean

Age 69, of Canton passed away after a brief illness on November 7, 2020. He was born in Canton on September 15, 1951 to John and Olivia (Popp) Muntean. Randy met the love of his life, Paula at 13 and married her at 18, so yes, true love does exist and even after her passing, his heart never moved on. Randy founded CopyRight, Inc. in 1989 and retired in 2017. He was known for "the homey dance" and his dance skills were top notch. He made the best mashed potatoes, enjoyed live music and spending time with family and friends. There are too many nieces and nephews to list but family was everything to him.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Paula; daughter, Olivia; grandson, Julian; brothers, John and Greg. Randy is survived by daughter, Madalen; grandchildren, Marlo and Laudy; brothers, Dennis (Nancy), Ted (Jade) and David (Lisa) Muntean; sister, Donna Kennedy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 12 noon Tuesday in St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church with Fr. Benson Okpara, Celebrant. Interment in Forest Hill Cemetery. Friends may call 4-6 p.m. Monday at Arnold Funeral Home 1517 Market Ave. N. In lieu of flowers, in memory of Randy, we ask for kindness to be shown to one another. Love someone that's different from you; respect the elderly; volunteer and pay it forward. You may sign the guest book at:

arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold Funeral Home

330-456-7291

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Arnold Funeral Home Canton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved