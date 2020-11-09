Randy A. MunteanAge 69, of Canton passed away after a brief illness on November 7, 2020. He was born in Canton on September 15, 1951 to John and Olivia (Popp) Muntean. Randy met the love of his life, Paula at 13 and married her at 18, so yes, true love does exist and even after her passing, his heart never moved on. Randy founded CopyRight, Inc. in 1989 and retired in 2017. He was known for "the homey dance" and his dance skills were top notch. He made the best mashed potatoes, enjoyed live music and spending time with family and friends. There are too many nieces and nephews to list but family was everything to him.He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Paula; daughter, Olivia; grandson, Julian; brothers, John and Greg. Randy is survived by daughter, Madalen; grandchildren, Marlo and Laudy; brothers, Dennis (Nancy), Ted (Jade) and David (Lisa) Muntean; sister, Donna Kennedy.A Mass of Christian Burial will be 12 noon Tuesday in St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church with Fr. Benson Okpara, Celebrant. Interment in Forest Hill Cemetery. Friends may call 4-6 p.m. Monday at Arnold Funeral Home 1517 Market Ave. N. In lieu of flowers, in memory of Randy, we ask for kindness to be shown to one another. Love someone that's different from you; respect the elderly; volunteer and pay it forward. You may sign the guest book at:Arnold Funeral Home330-456-7291