Randy A. Muntean
Randy A.

Muntean

Mass of Christian Burial 12 noon Today in St. Michael Archangel Catholic Church with interment in Forest Hill Cemetery.

Arnold Funeral Home

330-456-7291

Published in The Repository on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
NOV
10
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Memories & Condolences
November 9, 2020
Randy was a gentle, kind man. We will remember him with love.
Jerry and Mary Sherrod
Family
November 9, 2020
Oh Maddy, my heart breaks for you, Marlo and Laudy. The times that I got to spend with you and your dad were always fun ones. To say he was a great and generous man is an understatement. All three of you will be in my thoughts and prayers. Please know all of us on Plymouth are here for you.
Jennifer Harmon
November 9, 2020
Randy was a very good man. Sorry to see of his passing. May God give strength to Maddy and his grandchildren.
Pete Papacostas
Family
