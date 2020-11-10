Randy was a gentle, kind man. We will remember him with love.
Jerry and Mary Sherrod
Family
November 9, 2020
Oh Maddy, my heart breaks for you, Marlo and Laudy. The times that I got to spend with you and your dad were always fun ones. To say he was a great and generous man is an understatement. All three of you will be in my thoughts and prayers. Please know all of us on Plymouth are here for you.
Jennifer Harmon
November 9, 2020
Randy was a very good man. Sorry to see of his passing. May God give strength to Maddy and his grandchildren.
Pete Papacostas
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it
will be mailed to the family tomorrow.