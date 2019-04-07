Home

Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
More Obituaries for RANDY BURNHAM
RANDY CURTIS BURNHAM


1956 - 2019
RANDY CURTIS BURNHAM Obituary
Randy Curtis Burnham

age 63, of North Canton, OH passed away unexpectedly on April 3, 2019. Randy was born to the late Edward and Janis (Sprowl) Burnham on February 17, 1956 in Sturgis, MI. Randy was a 1974 graduate of Hoover High School and an employee of Fresh Mark Inc. for over 30 years.

Randy is survived by two children, Sean (Kimberly) Burnham of North Canton, OH; and Heather (Daniel) Stewart of Massillon, OH; and his grandchildren, Connor Burnham, Daniel, Braiden and Audrey Stewart. He is also survived by his brother, Douglas (Chyme) Burnham of North Canton, OH; nephew, Andrew (Alyssa) Burnham and niece, Amy (Charles) Vendley. Randy was a big hearted man who loved spending time with his family and friends. He had a lifelong passion for motorcycles, cars and tractors, and, he enjoyed reading about history, watching softball and wrestling.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Arnold Funeral Home, 1517 Market Ave. N., Canton, Ohio at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Kyle Woodrow officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service from 1:00 – 2:00. He will be laid to rest next to his parents in Lakeside Cemetery, Colon, MI.

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold - Canton

330-456-7291
Published in The Repository on Apr. 7, 2019
