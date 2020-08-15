1/
RANDY EDWIN ICEMAN
Randy Edwin

Iceman

Calling hours will be Sunday from 3-5 p.m., at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, with Covid-19 restrictions and social distancing enforced.

Funeral services will be private for the family, and burial will be at Sunset Hills Burial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Tee of Canton, 2525 25th St. NE, Canton, OH 44705 or to a charity of your choice. Please visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Memories & Condolences
August 14, 2020
Cathy and Matt...I am so sorry for your loss. I always enjoyed bantering with Randy at church. What a great man. Hold each other close.
Lois Michael
Friend
August 14, 2020
What a great guy—a real gentleman. This from Arrowhead in the 70’s.
Jon Stein
Friend
August 14, 2020
Jon Stein
Friend
August 13, 2020
Randy was a great boss, friend, and golf instructor. On his day off, Randy devoted time to help young golfers understand the rules of golf in order to improve their game. I will always remember Randy as a fair, honest, man who gave himself fully to everyone he met. See you in Heaven Randy!!
Doug Boerema
Coworker
August 13, 2020
I was deeply shock at see where Randy passed away. He was one of the best friends a person could have. I will always remember the fun we had at church. Cathy, my heart goes out to you and Matt. May God comfort you in this very difficult time. We love you and will be praying for you. May He comfort you in the way that only He can.
Cindy Spang
Friend
