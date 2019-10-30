Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RANDY HOON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RANDY GILBERT HOON


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RANDY GILBERT HOON Obituary
Randy Gilbert Hoon

67, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Altercare of Louisville. Born in Canton, on June 28, 1952, a son of the late Raymond Gilbert and Helen Merle (Hetrick) Hoon, also preceded in death by infant sister, Wanda Lee Hoon.

Survived by two sisters Arlene J. King, of St. Augustine, Florida, Donna Carrico, with whom he made his home; niece Ruth Baum, of Florida and special friend Pastor Ron Mayle.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 1st at 1:00 PM in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Mayle officiating. Friends may call two hours prior to services. Interment at Forest Hill Cemetery following services. You may add your condolences on our website:

www.waltner-simchak.com

Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RANDY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now