Randy Gilbert Hoon
67, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Altercare of Louisville. Born in Canton, on June 28, 1952, a son of the late Raymond Gilbert and Helen Merle (Hetrick) Hoon, also preceded in death by infant sister, Wanda Lee Hoon.
Survived by two sisters Arlene J. King, of St. Augustine, Florida, Donna Carrico, with whom he made his home; niece Ruth Baum, of Florida and special friend Pastor Ron Mayle.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 1st at 1:00 PM in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Mayle officiating. Friends may call two hours prior to services. Interment at Forest Hill Cemetery following services. You may add your condolences on our website:
www.waltner-simchak.com
Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home
Locally Owned Since 1917
330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on Oct. 30, 2019