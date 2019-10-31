|
|
Randy Gilbert Hoon
67, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, October 29th, at Altercare of Louisville.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 1st at 1:00 PM in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Mayle officiating.
Friends may call two hours prior to services. Interment at Forest Hill Cemetery following services. You may add your condolences on our website:
www.waltner-simchak.com
Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home
Locally Owned Since 1917
330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on Oct. 31, 2019