Randy J. McMasters Sr.
41, of Massillon, passed away suddenly Saturday, May 9th. He was born in Canton, Ohio and is preceded in death by his parents, Deborah McMasters and Dale Flory Sr. He is also preceded in death by his grandson, Grayson McGonagle. Randy is survived by his fiancé of 18 years, Melissa Smith, and their seven year old daughter, Rylee Jo of the home. He is also survived by daughter, Linzee McGonagle (Zachary) of Canton and son, Randy (Erika) McMasters II of Canton. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Tresha McMasters, also of Canton, and brothers, Dale Flory II of Alliance, Ohio, Alexander Battin of San Antonio, Texas, and Christopher Battin of Mansfield, Ohio. Randy is also survived by six grandchildren. Randy leaves several Aunts, Uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss him greatly. Some of Randy's interests included his love of Ford cars, and being an avid Pittsburg Steelers fan.
Family and friends may call two hours prior to the service which will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 in the Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home at 1 p.m. You may add your condolences on our website at: www.waltner-simchak.com
Published in The Repository on May 13, 2020.