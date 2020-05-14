Randy J.
McMasters Sr.
41, of Massillon, passed away suddenly Saturday, May 9th. Family and friends may call two hours prior to the service which will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 in the Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home at 1 p.m. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com
Published in The Repository on May 14, 2020.