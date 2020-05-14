Randy J. McMasters
Randy J.

McMasters Sr.

41, of Massillon, passed away suddenly Saturday, May 9th. Family and friends may call two hours prior to the service which will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 in the Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home at 1 p.m. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com

Waltner-Simchak

Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293

Published in The Repository on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Calling hours
01:00 PM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
