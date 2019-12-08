Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Resources
More Obituaries for Randy Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy L. Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randy L. Jones Obituary
Randy L. Jones

Age 73, died Friday. Born in Akron, he had lived in Canton most of his life, graduate of the University of Akron and worked at Mercy Medical Center for 20 years. He was a Vietnam War Marine Corps veteran.

Survived by his daughter, Melanie (Bill) Bridenthal; grandsons, Danny, Ryan and Luke Bridenthal all of Louisville and his mother, Dorothy Jones of Canton. Preceded in death by his father, Robert Jones.

Services are private with burial in Warstler Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -