Randy L. Jones
Age 73, died Friday. Born in Akron, he had lived in Canton most of his life, graduate of the University of Akron and worked at Mercy Medical Center for 20 years. He was a Vietnam War Marine Corps veteran.
Survived by his daughter, Melanie (Bill) Bridenthal; grandsons, Danny, Ryan and Luke Bridenthal all of Louisville and his mother, Dorothy Jones of Canton. Preceded in death by his father, Robert Jones.
Services are private with burial in Warstler Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Dec. 8, 2019