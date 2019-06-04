Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Randy Lee Dowdle

Randy Lee Dowdle Obituary
Randy Lee Dowdle

Age 55, of Canton, passed away on May 31, 2019. He was born September 11, 1963 to James E. Dowdle Sr. and Clara S. Dowdle. He attended Timken High School and served in the US Navy. Randy worked as a carpet installer for several years.

Besides his parents, he is survived by two brothers, James E. Dowdle Jr. (Dolly), Mark Dowdle; sister, Christina Corrigan and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

There will be no service or calling hours.

Reed Funeral Home

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 4, 2019
