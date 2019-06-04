|
|
Randy Lee Dowdle
Age 55, of Canton, passed away on May 31, 2019. He was born September 11, 1963 to James E. Dowdle Sr. and Clara S. Dowdle. He attended Timken High School and served in the US Navy. Randy worked as a carpet installer for several years.
Besides his parents, he is survived by two brothers, James E. Dowdle Jr. (Dolly), Mark Dowdle; sister, Christina Corrigan and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
There will be no service or calling hours.
Published in The Repository on June 4, 2019