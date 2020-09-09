Randy Lee Fleeman



Age 62 of Canton passed away peacefully on August 28, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Canton on May 15, 1958 to the late Gerald and Viola (Kutzbach) Fleeman.



In addition to his parents, Randy is preceded in death by his brother, Edward D. Fleeman; and nephew, Jason Fleeman. Randy is survived by his daughters, Leah V. Erin Parker, and Sara Williams; two grandchildren, BraLynn Darnell Robert Cope, and Lillyonna Danielle Grace Handy; sister, Bonita K. (David) Niehoff and nephews, Benjamin Fleeman and Justin VonFischer. The family would like to thank Johnny Drake, his dear longtime friend who took care of Randy at the end of his life.



There are no calling hours or services planned. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store