Randy Leroy Strawder
Age 67 of Malvern, passed away at his residence on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Randy was born in Carrollton, Ohio on August 6, 1953 to Arlie and Evelyn (Moyer) Strawder. Randy worked as a maintenance supervisor for 25 years at Lake Mohawk. He also owned Randy's Oldies DJ Services.
Randy is survived by a son, Jason Fox of Elyria; two brothers, Gary (Twila) Strawder of Minerva and Donald (Carol) Strawder of Malvern; a sister, Janice (Dan Kuhn) Watt of Ocala Fla.; two grandchildren; 11 nieces and nephews; and 18 great-nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his life-long companion, Bonnie Fox; and a daughter, Brandi Fox.
Funeral service will be held at Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home, 434 West Main Street, Malvern, Ohio, on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. A Wallace Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home. All of the current face masks, social distancing, and building occupancy rules will be observed according to the Health Department guidelines. To help defray funeral expenses, contributions can be made to Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home, PO Box 789, Malvern, OH 44644 or through our website. Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com
