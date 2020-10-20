1/
Randy Leroy Strawder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randy Leroy Strawder

age 67 of Malvern, passed away at his residence on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Randy worked as a maintenance supervisor for 35 years at Lake Mohawk. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Jack Strawder.

Funeral service will be held at Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home, 434 West Main Street, Malvern, Ohio, on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. A Wallace Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home. All of the current face masks, social distancing, and building occupancy rules will be observed according to the Health Department guidelines. Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.

Deckman-Bartley

330-863-0441

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home - Malvern
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home - Malvern
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home - Malvern
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home - Malvern
434 West Main Street
Malvern, OH 44644
(330) 863-0441
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home - Malvern

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved