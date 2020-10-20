Randy Leroy Strawder
age 67 of Malvern, passed away at his residence on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Randy worked as a maintenance supervisor for 35 years at Lake Mohawk. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Jack Strawder.
Funeral service will be held at Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home, 434 West Main Street, Malvern, Ohio, on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. A Wallace Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home. All of the current face masks, social distancing, and building occupancy rules will be observed according to the Health Department guidelines. Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com
.
Deckman-Bartley
330-863-0441