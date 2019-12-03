|
|
Ray David Pool
age 63, passed away on Saturday November 30, 2019 following a brief illness. Ray was born in Canton, Ohio on September 18, 1956 to the late Clarissa and Arthur Pool. He attended the Stark County Workshop.
Preceded in death by his parents and sister Wilma Glover. He is survived by his brother Robert (Sharon) Pool of Canton. Robert and Sharon would like to thank all the doctors and nurses in the ICU at Mercy Medical Center for their love and care.
Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. on Wednesday December 4, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL with Ted Blackwood officiating. Family and friends may visit from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday December 5, 2019 at Forest Hill Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 3, 2019