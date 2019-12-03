Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Pool
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray David Pool

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ray David Pool Obituary
Ray David Pool

age 63, passed away on Saturday November 30, 2019 following a brief illness. Ray was born in Canton, Ohio on September 18, 1956 to the late Clarissa and Arthur Pool. He attended the Stark County Workshop.

Preceded in death by his parents and sister Wilma Glover. He is survived by his brother Robert (Sharon) Pool of Canton. Robert and Sharon would like to thank all the doctors and nurses in the ICU at Mercy Medical Center for their love and care.

Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. on Wednesday December 4, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL with Ted Blackwood officiating. Family and friends may visit from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday December 5, 2019 at Forest Hill Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ray's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -