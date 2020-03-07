|
Ray Douglas West
"Together Again"
Ray Douglas West, age 81, passed away at 11:10 a.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center. He was born February 23, 1939 in Gainesboro, Tennessee to James and Gladys (Hawkins) West. Ray worked as a millwright at General Motors in Lordstown until his retirement. He loved to golf, hunt and fish.
Survivors include his children: Sherre (Jim) Fenton of Broomfield, Colorado, Michael West and Doug Fetty, both of Alliance, Charmalee (Sam) Morgantini of Vandergriff, Pennsylvania, Terry (Kathy) West of W. Palm Beach, Florida, Steve (Delila) Fetty and Brenda (Stephen) Stickler, both of Alliance, Lisa (Russell) Vickers of Vermillion, and Brian (Tobi) Fetty of Canton; 15 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his first wife, Lula G. West who passed in 1974, second wife, Janet C. West whom he married March 27, 1977 and who died February 23, 2015; and siblings, Peggy Knofski, Bobbi Sue Denton, Mary Kidd, Joe West and Robert West.
Friends may call from 6-8 p.m., Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home. Burial will take place at 11 a.m., Monday at Marlboro Cemetery. Arrangements are by Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance, OH 44601. Friends may register online at: www.ctcfuneral.com
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 330-823-1050
Published in The Repository on Mar. 7, 2020