Ray E. Brown
age 94, passed away January 17, 2019. He was born in McDermott, OH on November 13, 1924. He was born to Sarah "Sadie" Brown whose maiden name was Younker. His father was Ferman E. Brown. He completed his High School career at McDermott Ohio. He was self-employed owning Ray Brown Trucking.
He leaves his sister Mary Louise Cook-Brown and sister-in-law Rose Brown. He also leaves behind his daughter-in-law Bonnie Brown who was married to David Brown who passed away in 2012; his grandchildren Jim Brown and Jeanette Shaub Brown.
A memorial service will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11 am at Faith Community Church 4301 Cleveland Ave NW Canton, OH 44709. To share a memory or sign the online guest book, visit us at www.SchneebergerFuneral.com
Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Mar. 6, 2019