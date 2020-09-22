1/1
Ray E. Roney
1960 - 2020
{ "" }
Ray E. Roney

59, of Canton passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020. He was born November 11, 1960 in Canton, Ohio to the late Dennis and Norma Roney. Ray served in the U.S. Air Force from 1983 to 1992. He earned an Associate Degree in Computer Application from Stark State and was employed with the City of Canton in the IT Department until his illness. Ray was a member of the Jeeper Creeper Club and enjoyed cooking and spending time with his family and friends.

Ray is survived by his siblings, Craig (Cyndie) Roney of South Carolina, Melissa Roney and Candee Roney both of the home and twin brother, Jay Roney and a host of nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Ray's best friend, LeRoy for spending countless hours in the last month with Ray during his illness. The family would also like to give a sincere thank you to J32 and J51 and all nurses and staff at the Cleveland Clinic and to the Alliance Community Care Center and Hospice for all of there love and support for Ray and his family.

With social distancing guidelines in place and mask required the family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 4pm to 6pm with services to follow at 6pm. The family request NO FLOWERS, please make a donation to Alliance Community Center Hospice.

Reed, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Sep. 22, 2020.
