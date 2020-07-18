Ray "Jetty" John Groffat the age of 98, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center following a brief illness. Born in West Lebanon, November 29, 1921 to the late Dorson and Ella Groff.He was preceded in death by wife, Myrle Jean (Ickes) Groff, son, Timothy Ray Groff, four brothers and three sisters. Survived by one sister, Alice Mae Bolam, two sons, Roger (Bonnie), and Rick (Debbie) Groff, daughter-in-law, Bobbie Groff, seven grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. He retired from Republic Steel. Ray loved to work, tinker, play cards, and spend time with family at Seneca Lake. He was a longtime member of Grace United Church of Christ.A family centered memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Remains will be placed beside Myrle Jean at Brookfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace United Church of Christ, 933 Main Ave. W., Massillon, Ohio 44647.Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to:Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory330-833-3222