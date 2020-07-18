1/1
RAY JETTY JOHN GROFF
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RAY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ray "Jetty" John Groff

at the age of 98, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center following a brief illness. Born in West Lebanon, November 29, 1921 to the late Dorson and Ella Groff.

He was preceded in death by wife, Myrle Jean (Ickes) Groff, son, Timothy Ray Groff, four brothers and three sisters. Survived by one sister, Alice Mae Bolam, two sons, Roger (Bonnie), and Rick (Debbie) Groff, daughter-in-law, Bobbie Groff, seven grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. He retired from Republic Steel. Ray loved to work, tinker, play cards, and spend time with family at Seneca Lake. He was a longtime member of Grace United Church of Christ.

A family centered memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Remains will be placed beside Myrle Jean at Brookfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace United Church of Christ, 933 Main Ave. W., Massillon, Ohio 44647.Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to:

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory

330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paquelet Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved