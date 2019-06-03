Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sommerville Funeral Services
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
North Lawn Cemetery
4927 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
VA Cares Tower
10701 East Blvd
Cleveland, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray "Cyril" Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ray "Cyril" Johnson Obituary
Proud U.S. Marine Ray

"Cyril" Johnson

73, passed away peacefully May 22, 2019 at VA Cares Tower in Cleveland, Ohio. Cyril was born Dec. 12, 1945 in Canton, Ohio. He was a member of New Life Tabernacle Worship Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Parker and Annie Johnson; brothers, Raymond, Parker Jr. and Michael Johnson. He is survived by son, Raymond (Teresa) Dira of San Jose, Calif; sister, Brenda L. Johnson of Maryland; and a host of beloved grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, and the VA Cares Tower family.

Graveside service at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at North Lawn Cemetery, 4927 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44709. A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. at VA Cares Tower, 10701 East Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44106. Arrangements by Sommerville Funeral Services (330) 836-2725.

Sommerville Funeral Services,

330-836-2725
Published in The Repository on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now