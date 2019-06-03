|
Proud U.S. Marine Ray
"Cyril" Johnson
73, passed away peacefully May 22, 2019 at VA Cares Tower in Cleveland, Ohio. Cyril was born Dec. 12, 1945 in Canton, Ohio. He was a member of New Life Tabernacle Worship Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Parker and Annie Johnson; brothers, Raymond, Parker Jr. and Michael Johnson. He is survived by son, Raymond (Teresa) Dira of San Jose, Calif; sister, Brenda L. Johnson of Maryland; and a host of beloved grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, and the VA Cares Tower family.
Graveside service at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at North Lawn Cemetery, 4927 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44709. A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. at VA Cares Tower, 10701 East Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44106. Arrangements by Sommerville Funeral Services (330) 836-2725.
