Ray L. Unkefer
age 93, of Louisville, OH, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020. He was born April 29, 1927 in Louisville, to the late Howard and Estella (Miller) Unkefer. Ray worked for Republic Steel and later as an auto mechanic for both the Ford and Chrysler dealerships in Louisville. He was an Army Veteran and a member of Paradise United Church of Christ.
Ray is survived by his wife of 73 years, Ruth (Anderson) Unkefer; two daughters, Linda (Ron) Davis, Diane (John) Egnot; a son, Brian Unkefer; two sisters, Lela Werthiemer and Eileen Slik; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Hilda Baylor.
A graveside funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Union Cemetery in Louisville with Rev. Dr. David Anderson officiating. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
