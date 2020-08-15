1/1
RAY L. UNKEFER
1927 - 2020
Ray L. Unkefer

age 93, of Louisville, OH, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020. He was born April 29, 1927 in Louisville, to the late Howard and Estella (Miller) Unkefer. Ray worked for Republic Steel and later as an auto mechanic for both the Ford and Chrysler dealerships in Louisville. He was an Army Veteran and a member of Paradise United Church of Christ.

Ray is survived by his wife of 73 years, Ruth (Anderson) Unkefer; two daughters, Linda (Ron) Davis, Diane (John) Egnot; a son, Brian Unkefer; two sisters, Lela Werthiemer and Eileen Slik; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Hilda Baylor.

A graveside funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Union Cemetery in Louisville with Rev. Dr. David Anderson officiating. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414

Published in The Repository on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Union Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
