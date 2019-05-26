Home

POWERED BY

Services
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM
Firehouse Grille & Pub
Zoar, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Kasserman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray S. Kasserman II


1973 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ray S. Kasserman II Obituary
Ray S. Kasserman II

Age 45, of Canton, formerly of East Palestine, passed away Wed., May 22, 2019. He was born July 23, 1973 in Canton, a son of Carol (Bodine) Kasserman, of Navarre, and the late Ray S. Kasserman, resided in East Palestine a number of years, returning to Canton in Sept. of 2018. Ray had been a long-distance truck driver for 27 years for several companies, the last being Holland Trucking. He was an avid motorcycle rider, and really enjoyed pizza from Pizza Oven.

Besides his father he was preceded in death by a sister, Bonnie Kasserman. Besides his mother, Ray is survived by his wife, Patricia L. (Mossor) Kasserman; one daughter, Madison Lehmiller; three sons, Thomas (Marissa) Dalton, Tyler (Samantha) Ruess, and Tony (Melanie Walent) Ruess; six grandchildren; and four sisters, Brenda Rhodes, Nancy (John) Shonk, Judy (Guy) Keener, and Sheryl Hayes.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, May 31, 2019, at 6 p.m. in the Firehouse Grille & Pub in Zoar. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 456-4766
Published in The Repository on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now