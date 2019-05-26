|
|
Ray S. Kasserman II
Age 45, of Canton, formerly of East Palestine, passed away Wed., May 22, 2019. He was born July 23, 1973 in Canton, a son of Carol (Bodine) Kasserman, of Navarre, and the late Ray S. Kasserman, resided in East Palestine a number of years, returning to Canton in Sept. of 2018. Ray had been a long-distance truck driver for 27 years for several companies, the last being Holland Trucking. He was an avid motorcycle rider, and really enjoyed pizza from Pizza Oven.
Besides his father he was preceded in death by a sister, Bonnie Kasserman. Besides his mother, Ray is survived by his wife, Patricia L. (Mossor) Kasserman; one daughter, Madison Lehmiller; three sons, Thomas (Marissa) Dalton, Tyler (Samantha) Ruess, and Tony (Melanie Walent) Ruess; six grandchildren; and four sisters, Brenda Rhodes, Nancy (John) Shonk, Judy (Guy) Keener, and Sheryl Hayes.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, May 31, 2019, at 6 p.m. in the Firehouse Grille & Pub in Zoar. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 456-4766
Published in The Repository on May 26, 2019