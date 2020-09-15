Ray W. Fribley, Sr.
73, of Massillon, made his final journey home to his Lord and Savior on September 11, 2020. Ray was born on September 27, 1946 to the late Russell and Mary (Bertalan) Fribley. He was a 1965 graduate of Jackson High School. Ray served in the Airforce from 1966 to 1969 during Vietnam War where he received a Purple Heart. He retired from the City of Massillon wastewater treatment plant in 2009. Ray was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. Ray enjoyed fishing, watching NASCAR, the Cleveland Browns and drinking his Diet Mt Dew.
Ray is proceeded in death by his son, Chad Fribley; and sister, Vivian Fribley. He leaves behind his wife, Vicki (Griner) Fribley of 52 years; sister, Beverly (Nick Codispoti); brother, Loris "Butch" Fribley; two sons, Ray, Jr. (Cindy) and Gregory (Jennifer); seven grandchildren: Britani, Brandon, Brayden, Brooke, Amanda, Laney and Drake; three great grandchildren: Braylon, Brylee and Brantlee, which he enjoyed spending time with along with extended family and friends. Ray will be forever in our hearts.
Friends and family may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. in the Paquelet Funeral Home on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Burial will be in Rose Hill Memory Garden. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Messages of support may be sent to the family at: www.paquelet.com
Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
