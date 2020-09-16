Ray W.
Fribley, Sr.
Friends and family may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on (Tonight) Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. in the Paquelet Funeral Home on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Burial will be in Rose Hill Memory Garden.
Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Messages of support may be sent to the family at: www.paquelet.com
Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
