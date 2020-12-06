Raymond A. 'Ray' Haidet
passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, after a well-lived life of almost 93 years. He was born January 12, 1928, in Marlboro, Ohio, the eighth child and seventh son of Alonzo and Florence (Wey) Haidet. Dad was almost a graduate of Marlboro High School. Instead of formal schooling, at age 16, he left the family farm and enlisted in the US Merchant Marines. Following his service at the end of World War II, he was a member of the US Navy Reserve. The best lesson he taught his family was the value of hard work. The story goes that he wanted to learn a trade and offered to work for free as an apprentice body man on the condition that he'd be hired if he did a good job. He was hired, and after a few years working for various body shops, he opened his own auto body shop. That was the start of a lifetime of self-employment. Next, he and his partner and friend, Tony Rinaldi, bought Ace Glass & Mirror Co. They later sold Ace and he founded Haidet's Glass Co., from which he never really retired, still going to 'work' into his 92nd year. He loved the outdoors and was an avid sportsman. He loved to hunt and fish and was a competitive trap shooter and sporting clay enthusiast. From an early age, he enjoyed being on two fast wheels, and enjoyed these activities with good friends and family well into his 80's. He was very blessed to have a sharp mind until his last days, and he always enjoyed sharing a glass of his homemade wine, a game of Euchre, and having a good conversation with friends and family. Dad could be seen daily in his office pouring over financial investment documents or vitamin and herbal supplement literature. He taught himself to be a master at both. He enjoyed watching television, whether it was the Western Channel, the Cleveland Indians, or Financial News Channels. He was a life member of the VFW, Catholic Order of Foresters, NRA and various sporting clubs in the area.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Paul, Kenneth, Harold, Benedict (Dick), Wilbur (Bob) and Theodore (Ted) Haidet; his sister, Katherine (Haidet) Magyaros; and his wife of 40 years, Virginia 'Jean' (Chirumbolo) Haidet; and by his special friend, Angie Rinker. Dad loved his family very much and was never afraid to say so, especially in his later years. He was very proud of his sons and his grandchildren. And we liked to tell him that our successes were due to his and mom's example. He is survived by his three sons and daughters-in-law: Lon and Nancy (Stearn) Haidet, John and Catherine 'Kate' (Dean) Haidet, and Victor and Diane (Wucinich) Haidet; grandchildren: Amanda (Daryl) Phillips, Lauren (Phil) Annes, Margaret 'Megan' (John Fitzmaurice) Haidet, Emily, Allison, Jordan (Mick) Helcbergier, Zachary, and Rachel; five great-grandchildren; as well as sisters-in-law: Betty Haidet, Stella Chirumbolo, Betty (Bill Morris) Rice; brother-in-law, Frank (Polly) Chirumbolo; cousin, Leo Haidet, and many cousins, nieces and nephews; and his niece, Patty (Haidet) Libertore that was a loving care giver in his later years.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Betsy Baum, Abbey Baum-Beigie, Scott Beigie, Christina Henry, and the entire family and staff at Bethany Nursing facilities for their loving care and compassion for our Dad in his final months. Their efforts are truly appreciated. We are also grateful to Dr. James Johns and his staff at the Little Flower Family Practice for years of dedicated care. Ray's Catholic faith was always very important to him and it brought him comfort.
Funeral arrangements were made through Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Because of Covid restrictions, there are no calling hours. A private funeral mass of Christian Burial was held at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Harrisburg, his boyhood parish, with Fr. Robert Miller celebrant, followed by interment at Sacred Heart of Mary Cemetery. A celebration of Ray's life will be planned for a later date. Dad was always an animal lover and truly loved his 4-legged companions. Any contributions in his memory can be made to the Stark County Humane Society or Christ the Servant Parish, where dad was a member. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family online at: www.paqueletfalk.com
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-875-2811
Serving Ohio Families Since 1867