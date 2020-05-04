Raymond A. Rogers
Was born on July 10, 1930, in Canton, Ohio and entered Heaven on May 2, 2020. He is survived by Nadine Rogers, his wife of 70 years; daughters, Joyce (Jeff) Heckart, Bonnie (Richard) Grove; five grandchildren, Joel (Joan) Heckart, John (Kristi) Heckart, Jeffrey (Mary) Heckart, Ginger (Jeff) Metzgar and Vickie (Dan) Boyle. He is also survived by 10 great grandchildren and one great great grandson.
He worked in the family business, Dale Rogers and Sons Excavating until called to God's work. He became an ordained minister and headed up a large bus ministry, visitation ministry and Jolly 60s at Canton Baptist Temple, where he also was involved in leading the young people's group in his early years. He truly enjoyed being with people, and lead many souls to Christ throughout his life. He enjoyed helping and supporting missionaries, many local churches and churches over the country. He was a giver to many when there was a need. He founded Central Baptist Church where he continued reaching people with the gospel. His accomplishments were many including obtaining his pilot's license, starting a television station, teaching at Massillon Bible College and developing real estate properties. He will be remembered for his desire to serve the Lord and give to others. He and Nadine enjoyed many winters in Florida, where he loved to fish and fly his airplane.
Pastor Randy Newcomer, of Central Baptist Church, will be sharing words on the life and ministry of Raymond on Sunday, May 10, during the morning service which is streamed on YouTube Channel found at www.centralbaptistcanton.com click on the link watch live. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the Central Baptist Church, 4736 West Tuscarawas St. Canton, Ohio 44708. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Was born on July 10, 1930, in Canton, Ohio and entered Heaven on May 2, 2020. He is survived by Nadine Rogers, his wife of 70 years; daughters, Joyce (Jeff) Heckart, Bonnie (Richard) Grove; five grandchildren, Joel (Joan) Heckart, John (Kristi) Heckart, Jeffrey (Mary) Heckart, Ginger (Jeff) Metzgar and Vickie (Dan) Boyle. He is also survived by 10 great grandchildren and one great great grandson.
He worked in the family business, Dale Rogers and Sons Excavating until called to God's work. He became an ordained minister and headed up a large bus ministry, visitation ministry and Jolly 60s at Canton Baptist Temple, where he also was involved in leading the young people's group in his early years. He truly enjoyed being with people, and lead many souls to Christ throughout his life. He enjoyed helping and supporting missionaries, many local churches and churches over the country. He was a giver to many when there was a need. He founded Central Baptist Church where he continued reaching people with the gospel. His accomplishments were many including obtaining his pilot's license, starting a television station, teaching at Massillon Bible College and developing real estate properties. He will be remembered for his desire to serve the Lord and give to others. He and Nadine enjoyed many winters in Florida, where he loved to fish and fly his airplane.
Pastor Randy Newcomer, of Central Baptist Church, will be sharing words on the life and ministry of Raymond on Sunday, May 10, during the morning service which is streamed on YouTube Channel found at www.centralbaptistcanton.com click on the link watch live. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the Central Baptist Church, 4736 West Tuscarawas St. Canton, Ohio 44708. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 4, 2020.