|
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Massillon
Massillon, OH
View Map
Raymond B. Meanor


1942 - 2019
Raymond B. Meanor Obituary
Raymond B. Meanor

Age 77, of Massillon passed away on October 4, 2019, following an extended illness. He was born in Massillon on February 19, 1942, a son of the late John and Ruthann Meanor. He was a graduate of Washington High School. Raymond retired from Aqua Ohio after 40 years of service as a backhoe operator. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Raymond enjoyed woodworking and playing the harmonica. He was also an avid Massillon Tigers fan.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, John "Jack" Meanor. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jean (Pappas) Meanor; two children, Donald Meanor of Canton and Kimberly (Rick) Marino of Canton; two2 granddaughters, Mackenzie Marino and Taylor Marino both of Canton; three sisters, Nancy Allman, Mary Jayne (Bill) Simon, Lori (Donny) Grubb; sister-in-law, Joann Meanor all of Massillon; and many nieces and nephews.

Mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Massillon. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, at Paquelet Funeral Home. Messages of condolence and support may be made at www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Oct. 5, 2019
