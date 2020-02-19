|
|
RAYMOND B. MEANOR
God Sees Every Tear...
No heart breaks alone, for God is always near. And when a prayer is whispered, He's always there to hear ... When sorrow's overwhelming, He comforts tenderly. For not a single tear will fall that the Father doesn't see.
There are no words to
describe the loss that is now felt in our family and our hearts, and forever will be -
Say not in grief that he is no more, but say in thankfulness that he was. His death is not extinguishing of a light, but a fading of a lamp because the dawn has come.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
IN HEAVEN
Forever Missed by Wife, Children, Grandchildren, Family and All who knew and loved him.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 19, 2020