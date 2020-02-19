Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for RAYMOND MEANOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAYMOND B. MEANOR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RAYMOND B. MEANOR Obituary
RAYMOND B. MEANOR

God Sees Every Tear...

No heart breaks alone, for God is always near. And when a prayer is whispered, He's always there to hear ... When sorrow's overwhelming, He comforts tenderly. For not a single tear will fall that the Father doesn't see.



There are no words to

describe the loss that is now felt in our family and our hearts, and forever will be -

Say not in grief that he is no more, but say in thankfulness that he was. His death is not extinguishing of a light, but a fading of a lamp because the dawn has come.



HAPPY BIRTHDAY

IN HEAVEN

Forever Missed by Wife, Children, Grandchildren, Family and All who knew and loved him.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RAYMOND's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -