Raymond C. Lint



92, passed away on July 15, 2019, following an extended illness. He was born in Navarre on March 16, 1927 to Mahlon C. and Pearl E. (Whitmer) Lint. Ray was a veteran of World War II serving in The United States Navy. He was a former Navarre Village Councilman and a former member of Kiwanis Club. He founded VFW Post 8108 in Riverview, FL and was a Past Post Commander and District 12 Commander. Ray received the Presidential Volunteer Service Award and volunteered at The James A. Haley Veterans Hospital. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father and grandfather.



He is survived by his children, Patricia (Tom) Cunningham, Lois Shaw, Ellen (Jeff) Oaks, Janice (Michael) Schodorf and Craig Lint; step son, Robert (Jackie) Klinger; 12 grandchildren; over 20 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Donald (Betty) Lint. Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Mae (Westbrook) Lint; step daughter, Pam Feller; grandson, Greg Steiner and 12 brothers and sisters.



The friends may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. with a funeral service to start at 5 p.m., The Rev. Dr. Roger Alber, officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Green, OH 44685. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com.



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory



330-833-3222 Published in The Repository on July 16, 2019