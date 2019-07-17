Home

Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Raymond C. Lint


1927 - 2019
Raymond C. Lint Obituary
Raymond C. Lint

The friends may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. with a funeral service to start at 5 p.m., The Rev. Dr. Roger Alber, officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Green, OH 44685. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on July 17, 2019
