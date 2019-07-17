|
|
|
Raymond C. Lint
The friends may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. with a funeral service to start at 5 p.m., The Rev. Dr. Roger Alber, officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Green, OH 44685. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on July 17, 2019