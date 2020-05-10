Raymond C. (Tino) Martinez



April 12, 1943 - March 29, 2020



Tino was born April 12, 1943 in Canton, Ohio to Celestino and Helen Martinez. His three year battle with cancer ended at home on March 29, 2020. Tino lived a full and active life. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1960-1964. He left Canton in 1977 and moved around the country to accept business opportunities in Seattle, Wash., Placentia, Calif., Columbus, Ohio, and Lisle, Ill. Most of his career was spent in corporate sales and marketing, but after serving as a district manager for an international firm, he struck out on his own in 1996 to establish Ray's Cool Stuff in the Chicago area. He retired in Sarasota, Fla., in 2013 and was good at it! He warmed many hearts with his infectious laugh and gregarious personality.



Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Ann Martinez in 1994. He is survived by Theresa (Terry) Ream his life partner of 25 years; son, Vincent (Vinny) Martinez (Louise); four grandchildren, Bella 15, Sylvie 12 and twins Tommy and Lily 10; stepson, Edward (Tony) Bennett; brother, John D. Martinez (Carla); sister, Rosemary Dixon; several nieces and nephews and countless wonderful friends.



A memorial service will be held in Canton at a later date.



